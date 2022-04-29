Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police breached accused Quebec man’s right to counsel, Supreme Court rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2022 11:36 am
The Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Thursday, May 16, 2019. View image in full screen
The Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Supreme Court of Canada says police breached a Quebec man’s constitutional right to counsel by undermining the advice given by his lawyer.

The unanimous decision comes Friday in the case of Patrick Dussault, who was arrested in 2013 for murder and arson in Gatineau, Que.

Dussault spoke by telephone to a lawyer who offered to come to the police station to continue the consultation and he told his client not to talk to anyone in the meantime.

Trending Stories

Read more: Canadians can’t afford lawyers but don’t qualify for legal aid

The lawyer did turn up, but police did not allow him to see Dussault.

Dussault pleaded guilty to the arson charge, but at his murder trial he was unsuccessful in trying to have an incriminating statement he made to police excluded from evidence on the basis he was denied his charter-protected right to counsel.

Story continues below advertisement

Dussault was convicted of murder but the Quebec Court of Appeal allowed his appeal, set aside the guilty verdict and ordered a new trial.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Supreme Court Of Canada tagGatineau tagQuebec police tagQuebec Court of Appeal tagSCOC tagCanadian Law tagconstitutional rights tagCanadian constitutional rights tagPatrick Dussault tagRight to counsel tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers