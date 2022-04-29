Menu

Comments

Crime

Man accused of pushing woman, spitting on Guelph police officer

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 10:50 am
Guelph police say a man has been charged with assault and assaulting an officer. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a man has been charged with assault and assaulting an officer. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a man is facing several charges after being accused of pushing a woman and spitting on an officer on Thursday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to a disturbance at an apartment in the area of Wellington and Neeve streets at around 1 p.m.

Read more: Helmet ‘likely prevented’ serious injury, death in cyclist crash with car, Guelph police say

In a news release, the service said a woman had been sitting in her car when an unknown man carrying a small child banged on her window and started swearing at her.

“The female exited her vehicle, at which time the male put the child down and charged at the female, pushing her with both hands. He also uttered death threats before entering the building with the child,” police said.

Officers found the man inside the building.

Police said while being arrested, the man spat at one of the officers, striking him in the chin.

No injuries have been reported to anyone involved in the incident.

Read more: SIU ends Guelph probe after medical records reveal no serious injury

A 38-year-old man has been charged with assault, assaulting police, uttering threats and breaching probation.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 10.

