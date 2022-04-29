Man accused of pushing woman, spitting on Guelph police officer

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a man is facing several charges after being accused of pushing a woman and spitting on an officer on Thursday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to a disturbance at an apartment in the area of Wellington and Neeve streets at around 1 p.m.

In a news release, the service said a woman had been sitting in her car when an unknown man carrying a small child banged on her window and started swearing at her.

“The female exited her vehicle, at which time the male put the child down and charged at the female, pushing her with both hands. He also uttered death threats before entering the building with the child,” police said.

Officers found the man inside the building.

Police said while being arrested, the man spat at one of the officers, striking him in the chin.

No injuries have been reported to anyone involved in the incident.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with assault, assaulting police, uttering threats and breaching probation.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 10.