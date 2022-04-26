Helmet ‘likely prevented’ serious injury, death in cyclist crash with car: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a helmet has likely saved a cyclist from serious injury or death following a crash with a car on Monday morning in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the area of Eastview Road and Summit Ridge Drive just after 9 a.m. for the collision.

Police allege the man riding the bike turned in front of an oncoming car.

“The cyclist was struck and thrown in the air, and was unconscious for approximately 30 seconds. The car sustained a broken windshield and heavily-dented hood and fender,” police said in a news release.

The service described the bike rider as being awake and coherent when emergency crews arrived. They took him to the hospital after he complained about pains in his back and head.

It’s unknown what injuries the man sustained, but police said it could have been far worse.

“It was noted the cyclist was wearing a helmet which was heavily damaged and likely prevented much more serious injury or death,” police said.

The 22-year-old cyclist has been charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

The driver of the car was not injured, police added.