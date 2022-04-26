Menu

Canada

Helmet ‘likely prevented’ serious injury, death in cyclist crash with car: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 10:31 am
Guelph police say a helmet likely saved a cyclist's life on Monday morning. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a helmet likely saved a cyclist's life on Monday morning. Getty Images

Guelph police say a helmet has likely saved a cyclist from serious injury or death following a crash with a car on Monday morning in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the area of Eastview Road and Summit Ridge Drive just after 9 a.m. for the collision.

Read more: Arson, fraud charges laid against Guelph business owners, police say

Police allege the man riding the bike turned in front of an oncoming car.

“The cyclist was struck and thrown in the air, and was unconscious for approximately 30 seconds. The car sustained a broken windshield and heavily-dented hood and fender,” police said in a news release.

The service described the bike rider as being awake and coherent when emergency crews arrived. They took him to the hospital after he complained about pains in his back and head.

It’s unknown what injuries the man sustained, but police said it could have been far worse.

“It was noted the cyclist was wearing a helmet which was heavily damaged and likely prevented much more serious injury or death,” police said.

Read more: Family of avid cyclist killed in King, Ont. hit-and-run calls driver a ‘coward’

The 22-year-old cyclist has been charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

The driver of the car was not injured, police added.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
