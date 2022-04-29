Shooting in Brampton’s north end leaves man dead

Peel Regional Police say a man has died following a shooting in Brampton.
Emergency crews responded to a call for a shooting at around 9:49 p.m. Thursday near Botavia Downs and Brisdale drives, in the area of Sandalwood Parkway and Chinguacousy Road.
Police said a man had been shot and he died a short time later as a result of his injuries.
The homicide unit has taken over.
Investigators did not release a suspect description or if anyone has been taken into custody.
