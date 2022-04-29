Shooting in Brampton’s north end leaves man dead

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man has died following a shooting in Brampton.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a shooting at around 9:49 p.m. Thursday near Botavia Downs and Brisdale drives, in the area of Sandalwood Parkway and Chinguacousy Road.

Police said a man had been shot and he died a short time later as a result of his injuries.

The homicide unit has taken over.

Investigators did not release a suspect description or if anyone has been taken into custody.

SHOOTING:

– Botavia Downs Dr/Brisdale Dr, #Brampton

– Reports of a victim that has been shot

– Officers are on scene and have confirmed that a male has been shot

– @Peel_Paramedics on scene and attending to victim

– More info as I receive it

– C/R at 9:49 p.m.

– PR22-0143067 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 29, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

UPDATE:

– An adult male has died as a result of the injuries he sustained

– The Homicide& Missing Persons Bureau will be taking carriage of this investigation

– Anyone with information, dash cam or surveillance footage is asked to call 905-453-3311 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers. pic.twitter.com/0tIA7EiTaT — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 29, 2022