Regina school bounces back from flood following water line break

Staff at Regina’s École Monseigneur de Laval elementary school were in shock when they walked into the school on Wednesday morning.

School maintenance staff discovered that a water break had occurred overnight, leaving many parts of the building flooded.

The school shared on its Facebook page on Wednesday night that the basement was entirely flooded with water. Water was also found in hallways, classrooms, the gymnasium and the bistro area.

Officials chose to cancel classes for the day as emergency clean up crews were called in to help the school’s maintenance workers pump water out of the facility.

“At its peak, the operation involved 12 mobile units and five autonomous pumps,” said Claude-Jean Harel, director of communications for the Conseil des écoles fransaskoises, in a statement issued on Thursday.

However, this story goes to show how much can be accomplished when a community comes together in a time of need.

Harel shared in the school’s statement that all the water had been pumped out of the building by the end of the day.

Classroom, hallway and the gymnasium floors were largely cleaned up by 10 p.m. on Wednesday and were ready for when students would be back in the school.

While they are still awaiting a report on the cause of the break and to assess the actual extent of the damage, the school is pleased by hard work that was displayed to result in a quick turnaround.

“All teams are dedicated to doing everything possible for classes to resume in-person as early as possible,” the statement read. “We thank all our parents, students, our staff and our community for their support at this particular time.”

Harel added that students engaged in virtual learning on Thursday and will continue to do so on Friday.

