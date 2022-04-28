Menu

Crime

Listowel man charged after firehose driven over, leaving firefighter hurt: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 4:12 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
OPP. The Canadian Press file

Provincial police in Perth County say a 74-year-old man from Listowel has been charged in connection with a recent incident in North Perth that left a firefighter injured.

The OPP says the incident occurred at around 8:20 a.m. on April 21, as members of the North Perth Fire Department were called to a residential fire on Havelock Avenue South.

Read more: Charges laid after truck rammed into 2 businesses in Listowel, OPP say

According to police, the firefighters were getting into position to battle the blaze when a vehicle drove over a charged fire hose, which left a firefighter injured.

The injured firefighter was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Read more: Howick Township, Ont. man killed as a result of fatal collision near Listowel

A 74-year-old man is facing a charge of careless driving.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagperth county opp tagListowel news tagPerth County news tagHavelock Avenue South Listowel tagListowel firefighter injured tagNorth Perth firefighter injured tag

