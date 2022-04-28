Listowel man charged after firehose driven over, leaving firefighter hurt: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Perth County say a 74-year-old man from Listowel has been charged in connection with a recent incident in North Perth that left a firefighter injured.

The OPP says the incident occurred at around 8:20 a.m. on April 21, as members of the North Perth Fire Department were called to a residential fire on Havelock Avenue South.

According to police, the firefighters were getting into position to battle the blaze when a vehicle drove over a charged fire hose, which left a firefighter injured.

The injured firefighter was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 74-year-old man is facing a charge of careless driving.