Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid after truck rammed into 2 businesses in Listowel: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 9:48 am
No one was seriously injured Friday after a transport truck left the roadway and struck two businesses in downtown Listowel, Ont. View image in full screen
No one was seriously injured Friday after a transport truck left the roadway and struck two businesses in downtown Listowel, Ont. Ontario Provincial Police

Provincial police in Perth County say a 61-year-old Mississauga man has been charged in connection with a January incident in Listowel in which a truck rammed into buildings.

Back in January, police said a transport truck left the roadway and slammed into two buildings at around 8 a.m. along Main Street just west of Wallace Avenue.

Read more: Transport truck collides with building in Listowel, Ont., Main Street closed

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but there were no other injuries as a result of the incident.

Trending Stories

Diana Sweets Restaurant was one of the two buildings which was struck by the truck.

“I’ve never been grateful for lockdown, but because of the lockdown, we don’t open till 10 a.m. right now, so nobody was in the building,” owner Tami Cressey told Global News later that day.

Story continues below advertisement

“We were alerted by our security company that our alarm was going off, then the phone calls started. It’s a small town, so we were alerted by several people that had seen the accident happen.”

Read more: Howick Township, Ont. man killed as a result of fatal collision near Listowel

The incident forced the closure of Main Street between Wallace and Livingstone avenues for much of the day.

Police say the 61-year-old Mississauga man has been charged with careless driving and entering inaccurate Information in a daily log.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagWaterloo news tagKitchener news tagGuelph News tagLondon news tagperth county opp tagListowel tagListowel news tagListowel Ontario tagPerth County news tagListowel crime tagMain Street Listowel Transport Truck businesses tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers