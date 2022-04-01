Charges laid after truck rammed into 2 businesses in Listowel: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Perth County say a 61-year-old Mississauga man has been charged in connection with a January incident in Listowel in which a truck rammed into buildings.

Back in January, police said a transport truck left the roadway and slammed into two buildings at around 8 a.m. along Main Street just west of Wallace Avenue.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but there were no other injuries as a result of the incident.

Diana Sweets Restaurant was one of the two buildings which was struck by the truck.

“I’ve never been grateful for lockdown, but because of the lockdown, we don’t open till 10 a.m. right now, so nobody was in the building,” owner Tami Cressey told Global News later that day.

“We were alerted by our security company that our alarm was going off, then the phone calls started. It’s a small town, so we were alerted by several people that had seen the accident happen.”

The incident forced the closure of Main Street between Wallace and Livingstone avenues for much of the day.

Police say the 61-year-old Mississauga man has been charged with careless driving and entering inaccurate Information in a daily log.