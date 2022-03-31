Police investigate fatal collision near Listowel, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Perth County are currently investigating the scene of a fatal collision in North Perth, not far from Listowel, Ont.

According to police, emergency services were called to Perth Line 86 at Perth Road 178, just west of Molesworth, at around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday as a result of the crash.

Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene while two others were taken to hospital with serious injuries. One of those people was then flown to a trauma centre by Orang Air.

#PerthOPP, @northperthfd, and #PerthEMS currently on scene of a serious collision on Highway 86, near Road 178, west of Molesworth. Road is closed between Johnston Line and Molesworth Line. Please avoid the area.@NorthPerth1 @PerthCounty

^jj pic.twitter.com/1G0UwVrCkW — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 31, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

They did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police say that residents should avoid the area and that the roads around Perth County Line 86/Amberley Road will be closed for a few hours as officers investigate.