Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate fatal collision near Listowel, Ont.

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 10:42 am
Provincial police in Perth County are currently investigating at the scene of a fatal collision in North Perth, not far from Listowel, Ontario. View image in full screen
Provincial police in Perth County are currently investigating at the scene of a fatal collision in North Perth, not far from Listowel, Ontario. Don Mitchell/Global News

Provincial police in Perth County are currently investigating the scene of a fatal collision in North Perth, not far from Listowel, Ont.

According to police, emergency services were called to Perth Line 86 at Perth Road 178, just west of Molesworth, at around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday as a result of the crash.

Read more: Attempted murder charge laid against Central Huron man in Brucefield-area shooting: OPP

Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene while two others were taken to hospital with serious injuries. One of those people was then flown to a trauma centre by Orang Air.

Story continues below advertisement

They did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Trending Stories

Read more: 19-year-old man identified as victim of fatal crash in Perth East: OPP

Police say that residents should avoid the area and that the roads around Perth County Line 86/Amberley Road will be closed for a few hours as officers investigate.

 

OPP tagperth county opp tagOPP news tagListowel news tagListowel Ontario tagNorth Perth Ontario tagPerth County news tagPerth Road 178 tagMolesworth Ontario tagNorth Perth fatal collision tagOntario Provinical Police tagPerth Line 86 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers