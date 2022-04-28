Menu

Sports

Fans, hockey community pay their respects at funeral for Mike Bossy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2022 3:41 pm

Hundreds of fans, hockey personalities and journalists paid their last respects to Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy today at a funeral service north of Montreal.

Bossy, a leader of the New York Islanders’ Stanley Cup dynasty in the early 1980s, died April 14 of lung cancer at age 65.

13
Family and friends gather for funeral services for New York Islanders legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy, Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ste.Theres, Que. View image in gallery mode
Family and friends gather for funeral services for New York Islanders legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy, Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ste.Theres, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
23
Quebec Premier Francois Legault offers condolences to the family of New York Islanders legend and Hockey Hall of Famer, Mike Bossy, before funeral services Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ste. Theres, Que. View image in gallery mode
Quebec Premier Francois Legault offers condolences to the family of New York Islanders legend and Hockey Hall of Famer, Mike Bossy, before funeral services Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ste. Theres, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
33
Family follow the urn of New York Islanders Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy, during funeral services Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ste.Theres, Que. View image in gallery mode
Family follow the urn of New York Islanders Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy, during funeral services Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ste.Theres, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec Premier François Legault attended the ceremony at a funeral complex in Sainte-Thérèse, Que., and told reporters he had developed a friendship with Bossy over the years.

READ MORE: Mike Bossy, Canadian hockey icon and New York Islanders legend, dies at 65

Legault says Bossy, who helped the Islanders win the Cup four straight years from 1980-83, was a fighter and wanted to beat the disease.

He says he loved to watch Bossy’s hockey analysis on television for TVA Sports.

Visitors were able to observe a floral arrangement in the form of a 22 — Bossy’s jersey number — and his Islanders jersey signed by several former NHL stars, including Maurice Richard, Guy Lafleur, Jean Beliveau and Gordie Howe.

Click to play video: 'Montreal in mourning following death of hockey great Guy Lafleur' Montreal in mourning following death of hockey great Guy Lafleur
© 2022 The Canadian Press
