Fans, hockey community pay their respects at funeral for Mike Bossy

Hundreds of fans, hockey personalities and journalists paid their last respects to Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy today at a funeral service north of Montreal.

Bossy, a leader of the New York Islanders’ Stanley Cup dynasty in the early 1980s, died April 14 of lung cancer at age 65.

1 3 View image in gallery mode Family and friends gather for funeral services for New York Islanders legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy, Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ste.Theres, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz 2 3 View image in gallery mode Quebec Premier Francois Legault offers condolences to the family of New York Islanders legend and Hockey Hall of Famer, Mike Bossy, before funeral services Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ste. Theres, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz 3 3 View image in gallery mode Family follow the urn of New York Islanders Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy, during funeral services Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ste.Theres, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec Premier François Legault attended the ceremony at a funeral complex in Sainte-Thérèse, Que., and told reporters he had developed a friendship with Bossy over the years.

Legault says Bossy, who helped the Islanders win the Cup four straight years from 1980-83, was a fighter and wanted to beat the disease.

He says he loved to watch Bossy’s hockey analysis on television for TVA Sports.

Visitors were able to observe a floral arrangement in the form of a 22 — Bossy’s jersey number — and his Islanders jersey signed by several former NHL stars, including Maurice Richard, Guy Lafleur, Jean Beliveau and Gordie Howe.