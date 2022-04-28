Menu

Crime

Calgary police asking for help finding homicide suspect

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted April 28, 2022 3:25 pm
Gerald Frommelt View image in full screen
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Gerald Frommelt after a shooting in the Calgary neighbourhood of Temple. Calgary Police Service

The Calgary Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a homicide suspect wanted on second-degree murder charges.

Police say Gerald Russell Frommelt, 37, is wanted on second-degree murder charges regarding a Canada-wide warrant issued on April 12. According to a Thursday statement, Frommelt is in the Calgary area and police are asking the public to help locate him.

Police were called to the 300 block of Templeview Drive N.E. after reports of gunshots on April 7. They found Jamie Lynn Scheible unconscious and in medical distress.

Read more: Warrant issued after homicide in Calgary’s Temple neighbourhood

She later died of her injuries.

Police described Fommelt as six feet two inches, about 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

At the time, police said they believe this is a case of domestic or intimate partner violence because the two were recently in a relationship.

Read more: 3rd person charged in southeast Calgary homicide

“This is a tragic death and we are asking the public to help us locate Frommelt to help bring justice to Jamie’s family,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said on April 12.

Anyone with information on Frommelt’s whereabouts can contact the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

