Fairview forest one step closer to protection from future development

Pointe-Claire’s mayor is calling it a victory.

On Thursday, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante announced that the Montreal Metropolitan Community, made up of 82 municipalities, has adopted an interim bylaw to protect more green spaces and wetlands in and around the island of Montreal — including the Fairview forest.

“We want to show the community, our population, that are asking to do more for the environment, they’re asking us to fight climate change — and we know one of the greatest ways is by protecting green areas,” said Plante.

Pointe-Claire resident Geneviève Lussier, who is also the spokesperson for the Save Fairview Forest group, has been fighting relentlessly to protect the green space.

In October 2020, Cadillac Fairview announced its master plan to turn the majority of the forest and nearby area into “a downtown for the West Island.”

Fairview’s mixed-use project includes commercial and residential units, as well as a 20-storey seniors’ building.

“I’m really appreciative that our elected officials listened to us and acknowledged that it was as important as we were saying it was,” said Lussier. “We weren’t just making it up out of thin air. It actually is a really important space — it’s the last one in the area. And it is unique. It has unique species in it.”

No one from Cadillac Fairview was available for comment on Thursday.

Thomas says he’s satisfied steps are being taken to save the forest, but insists Fairview’s plans for its parking lot still don’t sit well with many and he’ll continue to fight it.

“That’s my next battle,” said Thomas. “It’s nice to have a small victory. Actually, it’s not a small victory — it’s actually nice to have a big victory along the way.”