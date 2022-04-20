Controversial Fairview parking lot development plan gets the green light

Send this page to someone via email

The controversial Fairview parking lot development can go ahead.

On Tuesday evening, Pointe-Claire councilors voted 6-3 in favour of removing the project from the city’s development freeze.

Pointe-Claire Mayor Tim Thomas voted against it.

“I have mixed reaction, that it went the way it went,” said Thomas afterwards. “I think the process was fair and honest and democratic, so worse things could have happened.”

Cadillac Fairview announced it was suing the city earlier this year for implementing the freeze, which prevented plans to redevelop the southwest parking lot of the Fairview shopping centre with a residential complex, including two 25-story residential buildings and a plaza.

Now that council has voted in favour of removing that area from the freeze, councilors want the developer to draw up a comprehensive plan. But Thomas said he’s unsure how that will help.

“We simply have less control over that development. It will be much harder to limit height and size,” he said.

Those who voted to maintain the freeze say that it would have allowed the city to properly plan any future development on the territory.

“I would have liked more citizen consultation and participation in the decision,” added Thomas.

A townhall will be held on Saturday to discuss the project. The freeze remains for the rest of the projects, including the development of the Fairview forest, located across the street on the west side of the Fairview parking lot.

Councilors will vote a by-law to that effect on May 3.