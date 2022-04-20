Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Controversial Fairview parking lot development plan gets the green light

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 1:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Cadillac Fairview holds town hall meeting on re-development plan for Fairview Pointe Claire Mall parking space' Cadillac Fairview holds town hall meeting on re-development plan for Fairview Pointe Claire Mall parking space
The southwest portion of the Fairview Pointe Claire shopping mall is slated for a complete transformation. Cadillac Fairview recently unveiled plans for phase 1 of its redevelopment project. As Global’s Elizabeth Zogalis reports, a town hall meeting was held on Wednesday at Fairview to allow citizens to ask questions and voice their concerns over the potential project. – Mar 31, 2022

The controversial Fairview parking lot development can go ahead.

On Tuesday evening, Pointe-Claire councilors voted 6-3 in favour of removing the project from the city’s development freeze.

Pointe-Claire Mayor Tim Thomas voted against it.

“I have mixed reaction, that it went the way it went,” said Thomas afterwards. “I think the process was fair and honest and democratic, so worse things could have happened.”

Read more: Cadillac Fairview unveils plans for Fairview Shopping Centre housing project

Cadillac Fairview announced it was suing the city earlier this year for implementing the freeze, which prevented plans to redevelop the southwest parking lot of the Fairview shopping centre with a residential complex, including two 25-story residential buildings and a plaza.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Now that council has voted in favour of removing that area from the freeze, councilors want the developer to draw up a comprehensive plan. But Thomas said he’s unsure how that will help.

“We simply have less control over that development. It will be much harder to limit height and size,” he said.

Read more: Pointe-Claire in showdown with real estate developer

Those who voted to maintain the freeze say that it would have allowed the city to properly plan any future development on the territory.

“I would have liked more citizen consultation and participation in the decision,” added Thomas.

A townhall will be held on Saturday to discuss the project. The freeze remains for the rest of the projects, including the development of the Fairview forest, located across the street on the west side of the Fairview parking lot.

Councilors will vote a by-law to that effect on May 3.

West Island tagPointe-Claire tagFairview tagCadillac Fairview tagTim Thomas tagFairview Forest tagfairview parking lot tagFairview Redevelopment tagSave the Fairview Forest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers