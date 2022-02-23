Cadillac Fairview unveils plans for Fairview Shopping Centre housing project

Send this page to someone via email

Cadillac Fairview (CF) unveiled the long-awaited details of its proposed development for the southwest corner of Fairview Shopping Centre in Pointe-Claire.

This, despite the municipality’s decision to freeze construction of most high-density housing projects.

The proposed development is the equivalent of 900 parking spots and includes three residential areas with 435 units for seniors as well as two sections with 445 apartments for rent.

In details released to the media Wednesday, the plans also show a 50,000 square foot courtyard in front of the complex where they hope to plant close to 100 trees. According to the promoter, the space is similar in size to Place d’Armes across from the Notre-Dame Basilica in Old Montreal.

CF claims the project is ecological, pointing to the courtyard, saying it’ll help to mitigate the heat island effect of the current vacant space.

That’s a relief to some who’ve been concerned about development plans for a forest next to the site, which CF said won’t be affected by this construction.

“I think any reduction in the heat island is a good thing,” Geneviève Lussier of Save Fairview Forest, “but we need to see more details.”

CF said they will release more details soon and hope the project will get the green light.

For now, the city is maintaining its decision to temporarily freeze construction of most new high-density residential buildings.

The developer wants the city to exclude this project from the moratorium, insisting their officials formally informed Pointe-Claire about the project last July, before the moratorium was announced.

Mayor Tim Thomas, who took office last fall, said he hasn’t seen the plans.

“From what I’ve been told by the people on staff here, there’ve been no official plans submitted,” he told Global News.

While CF wants to meet with the city soon to discuss the issue, the mayor says no.

“Then I would have to meet every developer in the city and then almost every citizen because we can’t give special privileges to everybody,” he pointed out.

Thomas said he wants them to wait for public consultations on development in the city later this year, like everybody else.

CF said they are considering all options if they don’t hear back from the city.

