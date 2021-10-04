New direction for Dorval as long-standing Mayor Edgar Rouleau steps down after 39 years

Send this page to someone via email

The West Island’s longest-serving mayor is stepping down after 39 years in municipal politics and has decided not to run for re-election.

Dorval Mayor Edgar Rouleau says it is time to let someone else take the reins in Dorval.

Rouleau, who has been a city councillor since 1982, says his time in municipal politics has run its course.

“It’s not fun when you’re the oldest,” Rouleau jokingly said.

The beloved long-standing mayor since 2005 says he made the difficult decision with his wife by his side.

“I need to spend more time at home and with my wife,” Rouleau said. “Being mayor means long nights and busy schedules.”

Read more: Dorval launches road safety campaign to get drivers to slow down

Story continues below advertisement

Looking back at his nearly four decades of politics, Rouleau says there is a long list of achievements that he and others will admire for years to come.

One of his proudest moments, Rouleau said, was being able to push for the installation of a sewage treatment system in 1982, keeping contaminated sewage and waste out of Lake Saint-Louis.

Rouleau also mentioned the building of the $20-million aquatic centre and the new skating rink as lasting pieces to his legacy.

“I will miss being mayor. I love it. But I am leaving Dorval in great shape,” Rouleau said.

As for regrets, Rouleau said he has few, but one that remains a thorn in his side is the light rail extension connecting Dorval to Trudeau International Airport not being completed.

“To come so far and yet miss that opportunity, it’s a shame,” Rouleau said.

Rouleau is passing the torch and putting his support behind a younger face, Action Dorval mayoral candidate Marc Doret.

Doret has been a city councillor for District 2 for the last 12 years.

Story continues below advertisement

“We do have plans to do things a little differently. We have a nice young team and we plan on focusing on new aspects,” Doret said.

Action Dorval says they are campaigning with a greener vision for the waterfront city, pushing for the implementation of composting for large buildings, white roofs on commercial spaces, and expanding and modifying green parks for the public to use.

Winning the 2017 election in a landslide capturing 76 per cent of the vote, Doret is the front runner in the four-way mayoral race.

Marc Barrette, Giovanni Baruffa and Richard Moreau are also vying to replace Rouleau as mayor.

For both Barrette and Baruffa, this is the second time they are running for the top seat.

“Dorval needs change. We need to attract and keep people here to help promote business,” Baruffa said.

Winning only 11 per cent of the mayoral vote in 2017, Baruffa says he expects to do better this time around, campaigning with a business approach.

“We need to revitalize Dorval Avenue and make people want to spend their money in Dorval,” Baruffa said.

Read more: Dorval celebrates opening of new aquatic centre and sports complex

Story continues below advertisement

Global News reached out to the other mayoral candidates but did not hear back in time for this publication.

Voters hit the polls on Nov. 7.