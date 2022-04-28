Menu

Crime

Lethbridge man wanted in connection with downtown sexual assaults in custody

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 2:50 pm
A photo of Amber Bahadur Khadka, 44, provided by Lethbridge Police Service View image in full screen
Lethbridge police are looking for Amber Bahadur Khadka, 44, wanted for two counts of sexual assault. Courtesy: Lethbridge Police Service

Lethbridge police said Thursday a man wanted on two counts of sexual assault turned himself in.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Amber Bahadur Khadka, 44.

On April 25, just after 9 p.m., the Lethbridge Police Service was called to the 600 block of 8 Street South after a woman reported an unknown man sexually assaulted her while she was outside having a cigarette. The incident was recorded on a security camera and police were later able to identify a suspect.

During their investigation, police said a second woman had also been sexually assaulted, by who police believe is the same man, after she was approached along the 700 block of 5 Avenue South earlier in the evening.

This incident was also recorded on video surveillance, however, police say the second woman hasn’t come forward and are encouraging her to do so.

According to a news release from LPS, officers are also concerned there could be additional victims.

 

LPS, LPC seek feedback on upcoming strategic plan at town hall – Apr 19, 2022
