‘Cover up plants’: Environment Canada issues frost advisory for Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 1:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Above normal rainfall with big swings in temperature likely for Ontario this spring' Above normal rainfall with big swings in temperature likely for Ontario this spring
WATCH: Above normal rainfall with big swings in temperature likely for Ontario this spring – Mar 21, 2022

Gardeners beware, a frost advisory has been issued for the city of Toronto.

Environment Canada issued the advisory Thursday morning, saying temperatures are forecast to fall “near or below the freezing mark” Thursday night lasting into Friday morning.

The agency said this will result in “patchy frost.”

Trending Stories

Environment Canada said some plants “may be damaged or even destroyed” by the frost.

Read more: Ontario spring forecast: Above normal rainfall with big swings in temperature likely

The agency said frost is possible on Friday night into Saturday as well.

“Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas,” the advisory reads. “Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.”

Advertisement
