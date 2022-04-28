‘Cover up plants’: Environment Canada issues frost advisory for Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Gardeners beware, a frost advisory has been issued for the city of Toronto.

Environment Canada issued the advisory Thursday morning, saying temperatures are forecast to fall “near or below the freezing mark” Thursday night lasting into Friday morning.

The agency said this will result in “patchy frost.”

Environment Canada said some plants “may be damaged or even destroyed” by the frost.

The agency said frost is possible on Friday night into Saturday as well.

“Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas,” the advisory reads. “Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.”

