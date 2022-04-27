Connor claims points record, Comrie earns first NHL shutout in 4-0 win over Flyers

In a listless game between two non-playoff teams, numerous Winnipeg Jets set personal milestones in a 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers Wednesday night.

Just past the five-minute mark of the opening frame, the Flyers were called for a too-many-men penalty, and ten seconds later the home side made the visitors pay.

Pierre-Luc Dubois took a feed in the corner from Kyle Connor, drove to the net and tucked the puck through goalie Felix Sandstrom for his 28th of the season, a new career-high.

The rest of the first period was fairly uneventful. The best scoring chance after the Dubois goal went to Brenden Dillon, who joined the rush while the Jets were shorthanded but he shot the puck into the chest of Sandstrom.

A power play early in the second proved fruitless for the Jets, who did not generate a single shot on goal, but a few minutes later two Philly penalties in eight seconds gave Winnipeg an extended 5-on-3.

After hitting the post on his first chance early in the advantage, Nikolaj Ehlers buried his next opportunity to give Winnipeg a 2-0 lead with his 28th of the season.

Connor assisted on the goal for his 91st point of the season, tied with Blake Wheeler for most in one season in Jets 2.0 history. The Jets’ captain hit that number in consecutive seasons, in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

With just under five minutes left in the period, the Jets would pad their lead. Ehlers carried the puck into the Flyers zone and waited for Wheeler to skate away from a weak Keith Yandle backcheck.

Once the captain was free, Ehlers fired a perfect bullet of a pass right to Wheeler’s blade and he made no mistake, redirecting it five-hole on Sandstrom for his 15th of the year.

After two periods, both teams had registered 19 shots on goal but Eric Comrie, making his third start in a four-game span, had kept a clean slate.

As the minutes ticked away in a boring third period, all that remained to be seen was whether Comrie would pick up his first NHL shutout and if Connor could grab hold of the Jets’ single season points record.

Philly’s best chance to break the goose egg came when Josh Morrissey took a penalty with less than three minutes to go and the Flyers pulled their goalie to have a 6-on-4 advantage.

Not only did Comrie hold down the fort to kill it off, but Connor intercepted a pass and skated the puck into the empty net for his 46th of the season and 92nd point of the season, giving him the 2.0 single season mark.

Moments later, the final horn sounded and Comrie’s teammates rushed off the bench to celebrate with him. The 26-year-old stopped all 35 shots he faced to pick up his first shutout in his 23rd career start.

The Jets continue their season-ending four-game homestand Friday night against the Calgary Flames.