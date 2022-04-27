Menu

Canada

Public drinking at select Penticton, B.C. beaches returns for third straight year

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 8:32 pm
The City of Penticton’s bylaw that allows public consumption of alcohol runs May 1 to Oct. 31, from noon to 8 p.m. View image in full screen
The City of Penticton’s bylaw that allows public consumption of alcohol runs May 1 to Oct. 31, from noon to 8 p.m. Visit Penticton

For a third consecutive year, public drinking will again be allowed at select parks and beaches in Penticton, B.C., this year.

The bylaw that allows public consumption of alcohol runs from May 1 to Oct. 31, from noon to 8 p.m.

The City of Penticton says signage has been installed at the select locations — along Okanagan Beach and in Okanagan Lake Park and Skaha Park — indicating where responsible alcohol consumption can occur.

Read more: City of Penticton announces hiring of 4 new police officers

“Similar to the kick-off year in 2020 and follow-up year in 2021, Penticton city council has requested staff prepare a final report this fall providing a summary of observations collected over the summer,” said the city.

“Unlike the summers of 2020 and 2021, both of which were impacted by COVID-19 event cancellations and reduced gathering capacities, the summer of 2022 will see the bylaw run parallel to a full season of events and festivals.

“This new perspective will assist council in determining if the bylaw should be made permanent going forward.”

Penticton, B.C., to test out alcohol consumption at parks, beaches – Jun 2, 2020

Below are the approved locations

  • Okanagan Beach (east of Power Street)
  • Rotary Park
  • Okanagan Lake Park
  • Marina Way Park
  • Skaha Lake Park West

The city’s director of development services, Blake Laven, said feedback from the last two years has consistently indicated strong support for the bylaw overall.

Laven added that information collected from city staff and police showed no notable pattern of irresponsible behaviour.

A map of the approved locations as well as more information about the bylaw can be found on the city’s website.

