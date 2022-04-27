City of Penticton announces hiring of 4 new police officers

Send this page to someone via email

Four new police officers are now patrolling the streets of Penticton, B.C., the city announced on Wednesday.

In addition to the quartet of Mounties, the city said four new community safety officers, a new bylaw enforcement officer and a new bylaw intake administrator were also hired.

The hiring spree follows city council’s decision late last year to improve public safety and response capabilities.

“Council is pleased to hear these new members are now on board and carrying out their patrols,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.

“Community safety remains our top priority as a council, and the funding we approved last November to add these additional members was led by public demand that more policing and bylaw calls be answered and responded to during peak hours, seven days a week.”

Penticton RCMP detachment Supt. Brian Hunter said, “the addition of the four new RCMP members will enhance the amount of proactive time our officers have, which will increase our ability to target and hold our prolific offenders to account.”

Penticton’s bylaw services manager, Tina Mercier, said the department has successfully recruited, hired and trained its new complement of members.

Mercier says the department will expand its hours starting in May, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. Also, the department’s office will be open Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city also said it is reviewing the long-term staffing levels across its community safety portfolio, which include RCMP, bylaw services and the fire department.

