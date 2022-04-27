Menu

Entertainment

‘Big boots to fill’: Alberta performer plays Johnny Cash in new Calgary show

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 7:52 pm
Click to play video: '‘Big boots to fill’: Alberta performer plays Johnny Cash in new Calgary show' ‘Big boots to fill’: Alberta performer plays Johnny Cash in new Calgary show
This week brings a big break for a young Alberta performer. As Gil Tucker shows us, he's pretty pumped about hitting the stage with his take on a music legend.

This week brings a big break for a young Alberta performer who’s pretty pumped about hitting the stage with his take on a music legend.

Devon Brayne is playing singer-songwriter Johnny Cash in the Theatre Calgary production of Million Dollar Quartet.

“Yeah, big boots to fill,” Brayne said. “Big boots for sure.”

Read more: Paying tribute to Johnny Cash in The Man in Black

Cash is one of four all-star musicians portrayed in the production, which runs from April 26-May 22 in the Max Bell Theatre at Arts Commons in downtown Calgary.

Brayne’s castmate Michael Vanhevel plays Elvis Presley.

“It’s a fictionalized account of a real event that took place December 4, 1956,” Vanhevel said. “Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley had a jam session.”

Read more: International performers create new work in Calgary: ‘We inspire each other’

Many of the songs performed in Million Dollar Quartet is the music that Brayne said he grew up with.

Trending Stories

“I was born and raised in Lethbridge and studied at the University of Lethbridge in the drama program,” Brayne said.

During his education, Brayne said he often travelled to Calgary to watch live theatre and added it’s quite a thrill to now be on the stage himself.

“It’s huge for me,” Brayne said. “All of my extended family is still down in Lethbridge, so they’ll be here on Saturday and cheer me on from afar.”

Read more: Outdoor Shakespeare shows mark ‘really cool’ return to normal for Calgary audiences

Vanhevel said Brayne’s family members, and the rest of the audience, will find much to applaud when watching his performance.

“Oh, he’s fantastic — I’m just blown away,” Vanhevel said. “Everything that Devon’s doing is so beautiful, really capturing the spirit of Johnny Cash and doing honour to him as a person.”

Brayne said he’s excited to bring Cash, and his message to the stage.

“Presenting this story, through the tumultuous times that the last two years have been — just be kind, be kind to one another,” Brayne said.

“John was always known to have this stoicism to him, kind of this dark force, but he was actually quite a gentle soul.”

