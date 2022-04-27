Damage to utility equipment impacting ability to call 911: Summerland RCMP  

Send this page to someone via email

Police in a South Okanagan community say they’re investigating ongoing mischief that’s affected the ability to call 911 from local landlines.

According to Summerland RCMP, for the last four weeks, officers have responded to complaints from utility service providers about damage to internet and television equipment.

“The suspects have caused over $10,000 worth of damage,” said police, “but more importantly, the ability to call 911 from landline phones is jeopardized until the damage can be repaired.”

Summerland RCMP Cpl. Sean Hall said the detachment is asking for public assistance that may lead to the suspect or suspects’ identification, adding “keeping the 911 lines up and running is our No. 1 priority.”

If you have information, you are asked to contact the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

