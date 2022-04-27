Menu

Crime

Damage to utility equipment impacting ability to call 911: Summerland RCMP  

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 5:18 pm
The side of an RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
Summerland RCMP are investigating damage to utility equipment in town that’s affected the ability to call 911 from landlines. Global News / File

Police in a South Okanagan community say they’re investigating ongoing mischief that’s affected the ability to call 911 from local landlines.

According to Summerland RCMP, for the last four weeks, officers have responded to complaints from utility service providers about damage to internet and television equipment.

“The suspects have caused over $10,000 worth of damage,” said police, “but more importantly, the ability to call 911 from landline phones is jeopardized until the damage can be repaired.”

Read more: ‘I was praying they would hurry’: Calgary woman waits almost 3 hours for ambulance

Summerland RCMP Cpl. Sean Hall said the detachment is asking for public assistance that may lead to the suspect or suspects’ identification, adding “keeping the 911 lines up and running is our No. 1 priority.”

Trending Stories
If you have information, you are asked to contact the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'RCMP warning of rise in “drive-by” 911 calls' RCMP warning of rise in “drive-by” 911 calls
RCMP warning of rise in “drive-by” 911 calls – Jan 31, 2022

 

