Tim Hortons Brier 2023 in London, Ont. looking for volunteers

Send this page to someone via email

Curling fans in the London area are getting the chance to participate in the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier, presented by AGI, in London, Ont.

The event is set for March 3-12, 2023, at Budweiser Gardens in London.

Organizers are looking for volunteers to help during the event in various roles.

People are needed for set-up and takedown, working in the stands during games and behind the scenes at various checkpoints, organizers say.

Volunteers are also needed for various media roles and assisting in keeping lounges stocked, in addition to a need for bartenders and wait staff for the Original 16 Patch party zone.

Story continues below advertisement

Organizers for the curing event say volunteers will be given a $100 reward fee for their help as well as access to the venue and Original 16 Patch with live entertainment.

1:41 Lethbridge tourism organizations look to keep momentum going after Brier Lethbridge tourism organizations look to keep momentum going after Brier – Mar 14, 2022

The Brier was last in London in 2011, when Budweiser Gardens was named the John Labatt Centre. London first hosted in 1974 when the Brier was held in London Gardens, the southend arena later named the London Ice House, prior to its closure in 2002.

Curling Canada announced the event’s return to the forest city back in January.

At the time of the announcement, organizers said they were preparing for an entire in-person event after COVID-19 pandemic restrictions cancelled many in-person sporting events.

Those looking to get involved can find all the information on the event’s website.



– with files from Global News’ Andrew Graham

Advertisement