Hinshaw, Copping to provide update on COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta

Alberta’s chief medical officer and health minister will be holding their weekly COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon.

That briefing will be live streamed in this story at 3:30 p.m.

It comes a week after Health Minister Jason Copping acknowledged that hospitalizations have been increasing since the lifting of wider public health measures including mask mandates and gathering restrictions.

Copping said COVID-19 hospital admissions ticked up about three per cent that week, but pointed out there were fewer people in ICUs with the virus than the previous week.

The ongoing pandemic also appears to have hit long-term care facilities lately. In the Calgary zone , 21 long-term care and 31 supportive living facilities were listed under outbreak on April 20, the most recent date the government updated the information. In the Edmonton zone, 21 long-term care and 35 supportive living facilities had the same outbreak statuses.

Last week, Dr. Deena Hinshaw repeated the call for people to get vaccinated.

“If we look at everyone in Alberta five and up in the last four months, those who were not vaccinated were more than three times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and almost eight times more likely to be admitted to ICU than those who had three doses of vaccine,” Hinshaw said.

–with files from Emily Mertz and Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Global News