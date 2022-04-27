Winnipeg teacher struck by student with hammer in classroom: school division

A Winnipeg school division says a teacher is at home recovering after being hit by a student with a hammer.
The Pembina Trails School Division says in a statement that a student at Shaftesbury High School brought the hammer to school Tuesday.
The school division alleges the teacher was struck while in class and immediately called for help.
The student was escorted to the office and sent home after the student’s parents were notified.
The school division says police officers were present out of an abundance of caution and to offer support.
Winnipeg police confirmed they were called to the school around 11:30 a.m.
They say no arrests were made.
A school social worker was also on hand to offer support to students who witnessed the attack.
— With files from Skylar Peters
