Crime

Winnipeg teacher struck by student with hammer in classroom: school division

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2022 1:26 pm
The Pembina Trails School Division says a teacher was allegedly being hit by a student with a hammer at at Shaftesbury High School Tuesday. View image in full screen
The Pembina Trails School Division says a teacher was allegedly being hit by a student with a hammer at at Shaftesbury High School Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A Winnipeg school division says a teacher is at home recovering after being hit by a student with a hammer.

The Pembina Trails School Division says in a statement that a student at Shaftesbury High School brought the hammer to school Tuesday.

Read more: Man given 10 year sentence for unprovoked hammer attack on Winnipeg teen

The school division alleges the teacher was struck while in class and immediately called for help.

The student was escorted to the office and sent home after the student’s parents were notified.

The school division says police officers were present out of an abundance of caution and to offer support.

Winnipeg police confirmed they were called to the school around 11:30 a.m.

Read more: ‘The nicest kid’: Hammer attack on Winnipeg teen shocks friend who says he found victim

They say no arrests were made.

A school social worker was also on hand to offer support to students who witnessed the attack.

— With files from Skylar Peters

© 2022 The Canadian Press
