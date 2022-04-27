Menu

Crime

First-degree murder charges laid in southwest Edmonton homicide

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 12:55 pm
A 41-year-old was found dead in the area of Erasmus Wynd and Erasmus Crescent Tuesday, April 12, 2022. His death is considered suspicious by Edmonton police. View image in full screen
A 41-year-old was found dead in the area of Erasmus Wynd and Erasmus Crescent Tuesday, April 12, 2022. His death is considered suspicious by Edmonton police. Global News

Three people have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 41-year-old man in southwest Edmonton two weeks ago.

On the evening of April 12, police say Curtis Vidal was found dead in a front attached garage of a home in the area of Erasmus Wynd and Erasmus Crescent in the Edgemont neighbourhood.

Read more: Police seek tips about vehicle of interest in connection with southwest Edmonton shooting death

An autopsy revealed Vidal died of multiple gunshot wounds.

In a news release Wednesday morning, police said three people had been charged in relation to the homicide.

Trending Stories

Ricardo Gomez-Jimenez, 27, is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm while committing an offence, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and two counts of breach of condition of a release order.

Colin Penner, 27, is charged with first-degree murder, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and arson.

Jyostna Reddy, 24, is charged with accessory to murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Read more: Police seeking dashcam footage after southwest Edmonton suspicious death

Police said Penner was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. Gomez-Jimenez is scheduled to appear in court Thursday and Reddy is scheduled on Friday.

The Edmonton Police Service said it is not looking for any additional suspects in the case.

