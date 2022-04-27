First-degree murder charges laid in southwest Edmonton homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 41-year-old man in southwest Edmonton two weeks ago.

On the evening of April 12, police say Curtis Vidal was found dead in a front attached garage of a home in the area of Erasmus Wynd and Erasmus Crescent in the Edgemont neighbourhood.

An autopsy revealed Vidal died of multiple gunshot wounds.

In a news release Wednesday morning, police said three people had been charged in relation to the homicide.

Ricardo Gomez-Jimenez, 27, is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm while committing an offence, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and two counts of breach of condition of a release order.

Colin Penner, 27, is charged with first-degree murder, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and arson.

Jyostna Reddy, 24, is charged with accessory to murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Police said Penner was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. Gomez-Jimenez is scheduled to appear in court Thursday and Reddy is scheduled on Friday.

The Edmonton Police Service said it is not looking for any additional suspects in the case.