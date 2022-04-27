Menu

Canada

Ontario Greens propose tax on domestic buyers of multiple homes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2022 12:10 pm
A house that sold for more more than the listing price in West-end Toronto, Sunday, April 24, 2022. View image in full screen
A house that sold for more more than the listing price in West-end Toronto, Sunday, April 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Ontario’s Green Party is proposing a tax on domestic homebuyers with multiple properties as a measure to reduce housing demand.

The election platform promise would start at 20 per cent for a third home purchased and would increase with each additional property.

It would only apply to new home purchases by domestic or corporate buyers who already own two or more homes, and the Greens are also proposing a tax on vacant homes.

Read more: Speculation by Canadians ‘absolutely’ playing a role in red-hot home prices: expert

Green Leader Mike Schreiner says young people are being priced out of the market and says the current Progressive Conservative government is letting speculation “run out of control.”

The governing Tories recently raised an existing tax on non-resident homebuyers to 20 per cent from 10 per cent and expanded it to cover the entire province.

The federal Liberal government has also introduced a two-year ban on residential real estate purchases with foreign capital.

Click to play video: 'Canadian home prices could rise 15% in 2022: Royal LePage' Canadian home prices could rise 15% in 2022: Royal LePage
Canadian home prices could rise 15% in 2022: Royal LePage – Apr 19, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
