Police seek 3 men after stabbing in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are searching for a trio of suspects after someone was stabbed in Kitchener on Monday morning.
According to police, officers were called to King and Sydney streets at around 8:10 a.m. after the incident had been reported.
They say the victim was approached by three men and stabbed several times.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe this was a targeted incident and that there is no concern for public safety.
They are continuing to investigate and are asking witnesses to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
