Crime

Police seek 3 men after stabbing in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 10:35 am
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are searching for a trio of suspects after someone was stabbed in Kitchener on Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called to King and Sydney streets at around 8:10 a.m. after the incident had been reported.

Police seize dozens of guns, grenades and ammo from Kitchener homes

They say the victim was approached by three men and stabbed several times.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Teens arrested in Kitchener after rocks smash windshield of police cruiser

Police believe this was a targeted incident and that there is no concern for public safety.

They are continuing to investigate and are asking witnesses to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

