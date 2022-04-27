Police seek 3 men after stabbing in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are searching for a trio of suspects after someone was stabbed in Kitchener on Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called to King and Sydney streets at around 8:10 a.m. after the incident had been reported.

They say the victim was approached by three men and stabbed several times.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and that there is no concern for public safety.

They are continuing to investigate and are asking witnesses to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.