Teens arrested in Kitchener after rocks smash windshield of police cruiser

Waterloo Regional Police say two teens were charged after a cruiser was damaged in Kitchener last week.

According to police, officers were conducting an investigation near King Street East and Montgomery Road on Friday at around 1:30 p.m. when rocks were tossed at the cruiser, smashing its windshield.

Police say officers arrested a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.

Both teens are facing the charge of mischief under $5,000.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

