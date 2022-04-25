Menu

Crime

Teens arrested in Kitchener after rocks smash windshield of police cruiser

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 12:09 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say two teens were charged after a cruiser was damaged in Kitchener last week.

According to police, officers were conducting an investigation near King Street East and Montgomery Road on Friday at around 1:30 p.m. when rocks were tossed at the cruiser, smashing its windshield.

Police say officers arrested a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.

Both teens are facing the charge of mischief under $5,000.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

