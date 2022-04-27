Assault charge against Curtis Sagmoen stayed

Send this page to someone via email

Curtis Sagmoen‘s trial for assaulting a peace officer ended Tuesday, with Crown counsel staying the charge.

“In this case, after a careful review of all of the available evidence, the assessing Crown concluded the standard was no longer met and directed a stay of proceedings,” Dan McLaughlin from the B.C. Prosecution Service said.

Read more: Mounties issue another warning to sex workers about North Okanagan man

1:45 North Okanagan man pleads not guilty to assault of police officer North Okanagan man pleads not guilty to assault of police officer – Mar 1, 2022

McLaughlin did not say what specifically changed from the point charges were laid until Tuesday. He just said the standard to determine whether the Crown will go to trial on a charge is a substantial likelihood of conviction and, if so, whether the public interest requires a prosecution.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Mounties issue another warning to sex workers about North Okanagan man

The North Okanagan man was accused of assaulting a police officer in October 2020. During Sagmoen’s pretrial, his lawyer told the court the assault was alleged to have occurred after police entered a property, having already determined reasonable and probable grounds for an arrest on an allegation of breach of probation.

Curtis Sagmoen will be in court next month on a charge of assault of a peace officer. SUBMITTED/RCMP

Sagmoen was not, however, facing a breach of probation charge.

Read more: Court rejects Sagmoen appeal of 2017 assault conviction

Sagmoen’s legal issues have generated a lot of public attention since the remains of a missing teen, 18-year-old Traci Genereaux, were found on Sagmoen’s family farm in 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

No one has been charged in connection with her death.

The North Okanagan man has been convicted of assault causing bodily harm and using a firearm during an offence, in cases where the victims were sex trade workers.

1:48 Sagmoen found guilty of assault for hitting woman with ATV Sagmoen found guilty of assault for hitting woman with ATV – Feb 11, 2020

In recent weeks, RCMP issued a press release saying that Sagmoen, 41, who resides in the Salmon River Road area, is bound by a court-imposed probation order, a condition of which specifies that he “must not have any contact in any way with any sex trade workers.”

“It has come to our attention that there may be sex workers, new to the area, who are not aware of this individual,” Const. Chris Terleski of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said in the release.

Read more: Court rejects Sagmoen appeal of 2017 assault conviction

Story continues below advertisement

“In the interest of their safety, we are once again advising anyone who receives a request for sex-related services in the area of Salmon River Road, not attend the area, and contact police immediately.”