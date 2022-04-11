Mounties issue another warning to sex workers about North Okanagan man

Send this page to someone via email

A North Okanagan man is the subject of another RCMP warning to sex workers.

Police are warning any person involved in sex work to not respond to any requests for their services, and not engage in any activity, in the Salmon River Road area.

In a press release, RCMP said Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, age 41, who resides in the Salmon River Road area, is bound by a court-imposed probation order, a condition of which specifies that he “must not have any contact in any way with any sex trade workers.”

“It has come to our attention that there may be sex workers, new to the area, who are not aware of this individual,” Const. Chris Terleski, of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said in a press release.

“In the interest of their safety, we are once again advising anyone who receives a request for sex-related services in the area of Salmon River Road, not attend the area, and contact police immediately.

“This message echoes a previously issued warning and we are once again distributing this publicly-known release condition to inform persons who are protected by the Court-ordered condition, so that they can take steps to protect themselves.”

Sagmoen will be in court next month for charges of assaulting a peace officer.

The charge relates to allegations that Sagmoen lunged at a police officer who was at his property to execute a search warrant in October 2020, pushing her against the wall of a house.

It was a week earlier when police issued their first public warning about Sagmoen.

Then, like now, RCMP warned sex trade workers not to respond to requests for service from the rural North Okanagan area where Sagmoen lived as he was under a probation order not to have contact with people who work in the sex trade.

The North Okanagan man has been convicted of assault causing bodily harm and using a firearm.

Sagmoen’s legal issues have generated a lot of public attention since the remains of a missing teen, 18-year-old Traci Genereaux, were found on Sagmoen’s family farm in 2017.

No one has been charged in connection with her death.