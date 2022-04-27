Calgary’s SAIT LRT station closed after man found with serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

The SAIT LRT station was closed Wednesday morning after Calgary police found a man with a “possible” neck injury.

CPS confirms to Global News a man was found at the LRT station at 5:27 a.m. and was sent to hospital in serious condition.

Police added that the man’s injuries are “undetermined” at this time and that a “significant blood trail” that was found nearby was not where the man was initially injured.

CPS is canvassing the Hillhurst neighbourhood, hoping to find security camera footage as to what may have led to the man’s injuries.

As of 5:47 a.m., Calgary Transit said it won’t be stopping at the SAIT LRT station due to the police matter.

Shuttle busses will be at Lions Park and Sunnyside station for transit riders on the Red Line to continue their commute.

More to come…

