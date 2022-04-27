Menu

Crime

Calgary’s SAIT LRT station closed after man found with serious injuries

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 8:59 am
Calgary police shut down the SAIT LRT station on April 27, 2022 after a man was found with a "possible" neck injury and was sent to hospital in serious condition. View image in full screen
Calgary police shut down the SAIT LRT station on April 27, 2022 after a man was found with a "possible" neck injury and was sent to hospital in serious condition. Bindu Suri, Global News

The SAIT LRT station was closed Wednesday morning after Calgary police found a man with a “possible” neck injury.

CPS confirms to Global News a man was found at the LRT station at 5:27 a.m. and was sent to hospital in serious condition.

Police added that the man’s injuries are “undetermined” at this time and that a “significant blood trail” that was found nearby was not where the man was initially injured.

Read more: Calgary police investigate hate-motivated assault downtown

CPS is canvassing the Hillhurst neighbourhood, hoping to find security camera footage as to what may have led to the man’s injuries.

As of 5:47 a.m., Calgary Transit said it won’t be stopping at the SAIT LRT station due to the police matter.

Shuttle busses will be at Lions Park and Sunnyside station for transit riders on the Red Line to continue their commute.

More to come…

