Environment

Almost 1,500 people still without power in Saskatchewan following spring storm

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 11:01 am
Fallen power lines after spring storm View image in full screen
SaskPower crews continue working to restore power in several areas in the southeastern corner of the province as a total of 1,482 people were without power Monday night. Photo courtesy: SaskPower

Many people living in the southeastern corner of Saskatchewan still don’t have power after a recent spring snowstorm took down lines and snapped power poles like toothpicks.

A total of 1,482 people were without power Monday night. SaskPower said wet and muddy conditions are causing delays in the restoration.

While many residents and farmers had power restored Sunday, people in Carlyle, Estevan, Moosomin, and Carnduff are still in the dark.

Read more: Spring storm in southeast Sask. causes outages from damaged power lines and poles

SaskPower says power is expected to come back for the majority of those customers tonight, and for those without power until tomorrow, SaskPower will find out estimated times to restore and let the customers know.

Scott McGregor, SaskPower media relations, said the type of damage they are seeing are downed lines, broken poles and damaged cross arms. SaskPower crews from different towns and cities pitched in to help restore power and to repair the damage caused by gusting winds and heavy, wet snow.

“We brought in crews from different districts from Swift Current, North Battleford, Regina, Saskatoon, Melville, Yorkton and Weyburn,” said McGregor. “We have about 180 workers working on restoring power to the areas and that’s spread across 35 different crews.”

Read more: Over 24K customers without power following storm in southern Saskatchewan

A comprehensive damage assessment was completed on Monday according to SaskPower. Around 1,300 incidents of damage were identified.

To compare, the storm that hit the Maple Creek area earlier this month resulted in approximately 300 incidents of damage.

“High winds and precipitation have caused widespread damage,” according to SaskPower’s website.

For updated information about outages, visit SaskPower’s Twitter page or SaskPower’s website.

Click to play video: 'Regina cleaning up after spring snowstorm dumps snow on the Queen City' Regina cleaning up after spring snowstorm dumps snow on the Queen City
Regina cleaning up after spring snowstorm dumps snow on the Queen City – Apr 15, 2022
