Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Spring storm in southeast Sask. causes outages from damaged power lines and poles

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 3:27 pm
Several communities in southeast Saskatchewan are still without power as the recent spring storm knocked out power lines and poles. View image in full screen
Several communities in southeast Saskatchewan are still without power as the recent spring storm knocked out power lines and poles. Photo Courtesy: Town of Maple Creek

Several areas in the southeastern corner of Saskatchewan are still without power since a recent spring snowstorm that took down many power poles and lines.

A total of 24,460 SaskPower customers were without power as of early Sunday morning following a spring storm.

Read more: Over 24K customers without power following storm in southern Saskatchewan

SaskPower crews from different towns and cities pitched in to help restore power and to repair the damages caused by gusting winds and heavy, wet snow.

“High winds and precipitation have caused widespread damage,” according to SaskPower’s website.

Areas such as Estevan, Carlyle and Moosomin are affected by the power outage and there is no estimated time of repairs.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Southeastern Sask. to be hit with another major spring snow storm

SaskTel stated that its customers are still experiencing service outages in a number of communities in southeast Saskatchewan due to power outages caused by the storm.

Trending Stories

“Some communities have limited services at this time, and we anticipate more services may fail as back up battery power depletes if commercial power is not restored,” according to SaskTel PSA. “SaskTel crews are working to restore services as quickly as possible, however there currently is no estimated time of repair. Additionally, all services may not be restored until commercial power is fully restored.”

For updated information about outages, visit SaskPower’s Twitter page or SaskPower’s website.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan communities left with snowy mess to clean up after ‘historic’ storm' Saskatchewan communities left with snowy mess to clean up after ‘historic’ storm
Saskatchewan communities left with snowy mess to clean up after ‘historic’ storm – Apr 15, 2022

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagPower Outage tagSaskPower tagSaskTel tagPower Lines tagSpring Storm tagSoutheast Saskatchewan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers