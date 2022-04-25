Spring storm in southeast Sask. causes outages from damaged power lines and poles

Send this page to someone via email

Several areas in the southeastern corner of Saskatchewan are still without power since a recent spring snowstorm that took down many power poles and lines.

A total of 24,460 SaskPower customers were without power as of early Sunday morning following a spring storm.

SaskPower crews from different towns and cities pitched in to help restore power and to repair the damages caused by gusting winds and heavy, wet snow.

“High winds and precipitation have caused widespread damage,” according to SaskPower’s website.

Areas such as Estevan, Carlyle and Moosomin are affected by the power outage and there is no estimated time of repairs.

SaskTel stated that its customers are still experiencing service outages in a number of communities in southeast Saskatchewan due to power outages caused by the storm.

“Some communities have limited services at this time, and we anticipate more services may fail as back up battery power depletes if commercial power is not restored,” according to SaskTel PSA. “SaskTel crews are working to restore services as quickly as possible, however there currently is no estimated time of repair. Additionally, all services may not be restored until commercial power is fully restored.”

For updated information about outages, visit SaskPower’s Twitter page or SaskPower’s website.

