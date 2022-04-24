Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Over 24K customers without power following storm in southern Saskatchewan

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 24, 2022 3:17 pm
While a specific time was not provided, SaskPower said some customers could remain without power for an extended period of time due to the scale of damage and weather. View image in full screen
While a specific time was not provided, SaskPower said some customers could remain without power for an extended period of time due to the scale of damage and weather. File / Global News

A total of 24,460 SaskPower customers were without power as of early Sunday morning following a spring storm.

A SaskPower media release said high winds and precipitation caused significant damage in the southeast, knocking power out to customers from as far southeast as the U.S.-Manitoba border and as far north as the Broadview area.

Read more: Southeastern Sask. to be hit with another major spring snow storm

SaskPower crews conducted a comprehensive damage assessment but road conditions and high wind gust speeds slowed restoration efforts.

SaskPower said work can only be completed when it’s safe to do so.

“Crews, equipment, and materials are on standby in a number of areas to begin assessing damage once conditions improve enough to have crews deployed safely. Additional crews are en route from neighbouring districts to assist with the restoration.”

Story continues below advertisement

The release said a number of larger transmission lines sustained damage which caused widespread outages in the region.

Trending Stories

Helicopter patrols will be utilized to conduct an aerial assessment of the damage.

SaskPower is reminding residents to stay back a safe distance from downed power lines.

If someone comes across a downed or damaged power line, they should remain back at least 10 metres or 33 feet and call SaskPower Outage Centre at 310-2220.

Read more: SaskPower seeks rate increases of 4% in both 2022 and 2023

If there’s an emergency, call 911.

While a specific time was not provided, SaskPower said some customers could remain without power for an extended period of time due to the scale of damage and weather slowing down repairs.

For the updated information about outages, visit SaskPowers Twitter page or SaskPower’s website.

Click to play video: 'SaskPower rolling out residential smart meter pilot project' SaskPower rolling out residential smart meter pilot project
SaskPower rolling out residential smart meter pilot project – Mar 16, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskPower tagEstevan tagBroadview tagdowned power line tagSask Power Outage tagSaskatchewan Power Outage tagdamaged powerline tagsaskpower outage tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers