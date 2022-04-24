Over 24K customers without power following storm in southern Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

A total of 24,460 SaskPower customers were without power as of early Sunday morning following a spring storm.

A SaskPower media release said high winds and precipitation caused significant damage in the southeast, knocking power out to customers from as far southeast as the U.S.-Manitoba border and as far north as the Broadview area.

SaskPower crews conducted a comprehensive damage assessment but road conditions and high wind gust speeds slowed restoration efforts.

SaskPower said work can only be completed when it’s safe to do so.

“Crews, equipment, and materials are on standby in a number of areas to begin assessing damage once conditions improve enough to have crews deployed safely. Additional crews are en route from neighbouring districts to assist with the restoration.”

Story continues below advertisement

The release said a number of larger transmission lines sustained damage which caused widespread outages in the region.

Helicopter patrols will be utilized to conduct an aerial assessment of the damage.

SaskPower is reminding residents to stay back a safe distance from downed power lines.

If someone comes across a downed or damaged power line, they should remain back at least 10 metres or 33 feet and call SaskPower Outage Centre at 310-2220.

If there’s an emergency, call 911.

While a specific time was not provided, SaskPower said some customers could remain without power for an extended period of time due to the scale of damage and weather slowing down repairs.

For the updated information about outages, visit SaskPowers Twitter page or SaskPower’s website.

3:48 SaskPower rolling out residential smart meter pilot project SaskPower rolling out residential smart meter pilot project – Mar 16, 2021