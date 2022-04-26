Menu

Mayor of Altona ‘cautiously optimistic’ as more rain forecast for Manitoba

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 7:43 pm
People in Altona, Man., and the surrounding area are filling sandbags and pumping water in preparation for overland flooding and incoming rain.

The Buffalo Creek has spilled over roadways and into yards, leaving some stranded.

“It’s a pretty eerie feeling seeing the creek come up,” said Curtis Martens, who saw the creek come into his yard.

Although the road to town has flooded over, Martens can use his tractor to get out.

He’s one of many in the rural community prepping, as more precipitation is in the forecast for Manitoba.

Volunteers are working hard to fill up roughly 25,000 sandbags that have arrived from the Government of Manitoba.

Mayor Al Friesen is hopeful for more blue skies, and says it’s a “hurry up and wait” game from here on out.

Read more: Manitoba flood warning issued for Assiniboine River from St. Lazare to Griswold

“Let’s say cautiously optimistic,” said Friesen.

The creek levels have dropped since the weekend, and Friesen says the city of Altona is monitoring the situation closely.

Click to play video: '‘It’s heartbreaking’: homeowner says, as Manitoba basements, roads hit by flooding' ‘It’s heartbreaking’: homeowner says, as Manitoba basements, roads hit by flooding
‘It’s heartbreaking’: homeowner says, as Manitoba basements, roads hit by flooding
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
