Crime

2 stabbed at Mississauga high school: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 1:11 pm
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB

Police are investigating after two people were stabbed at a high school in Mississauga.

In a tweet, Peel Regional police said the incident occurred in the Mavis Road and Courtneypark Drive area at around 12:22 p.m.

Police told Global News that the first victim — a student at St. Marcellinus Secondary School —  was stabbed on school property.

Officers said that person was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a second victim approached first responders. Officers said they were also transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

St. Marcellinus Secondary School was temporarily placed under lockdown, and Mississauga Secondary School had been placed under a hold and secure, but both have since been lifted.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Peel Regional Police Const. Akhil Mooken said the suspect’s identity is “known to police.”

He said officers with the force’s criminal investigation bureau are working to locate the suspect.

“We encourage that suspect to speak to legal counsel, speak to a parent or guardian and make arrangements to turn yourself in and give us your side of the story as to what took place here,” Mooken said.

According to Mooken, both victims and the suspect are all under the age of 18.

He said the incident occurred in a field adjacent to the school, which is part of the school’s property.

“What we additionally know is that prior to the stabbing incident, there was a disturbance that took place on school property,” Mooken told reporters. “Which is what led to the stabbing incident taking place.”

He said officers will be reviewing surveillance footage to determine exactly what took place.

 

