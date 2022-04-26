Naked photos shared to a stranger online almost costs Guelph man $1,300, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are, once again, urging its citizens to be careful about sharing naked photos of themselves online after a second man fell victim to an extortion scheme in as many months.

The victim called police on Monday afternoon to report he had shared less-than-appropriate images with a complete stranger via social media.

Police said the suspect, whom the victim believed to be a woman, then began demanding payment or else the compromising photos would be shared with the victim’s contacts.

“The male initially made three transfers totalling $1,300, but was able to have his bank cancel the transfers before the funds left his account,” police said.

Last month, police reported that a man lost $1,000 in a similar scheme. In that case, investigators believe the suspect may have not even lived in Canada and likely used an online translator to send their messages in English.

Story continues below advertisement

The service is telling residents to never share naked photos or any personal information with someone they have only met online.

1:22 Kingston Police warn public about on-line sextortion Kingston Police warn public about on-line sextortion – Jan 2, 2020