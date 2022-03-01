Guelph man lost $1,000 in ‘sextortion’ scam, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are urging people to be very cautious when it comes to sharing naked photos of themselves online after a man lost $1,000 in a so-call “sextortion” scam.

In a news release, police said the victim met someone, whom he believed to be a woman, on a popular online dating website.

“The pair began chatting on social media and eventually the male sent three images of himself nude,” police said.

“A short time later, he received a demand to pay $1,000 or the images would be shared with his social media contacts.”

The man ended up paying via an e-transfer but then contacted police Monday, the service said.

Police added that the suspect is located outside of Canada and may have used an online translator to send their messages in English.

The service is urging residents to never share naked photos with someone online as they can be used for extortion.

Other tips to avoid falling victim to similar scams include never sharing personal information online and watching out for poorly written or vague messages.

Police also advise looking for inconsistencies between their online profile and what they are telling you and to be cautious with someone who claims to live close but is working overseas.