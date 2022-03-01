Menu

Crime

Guelph man lost $1,000 in ‘sextortion’ scam, police say

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 11:55 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Guelph police say a man lost $1,000 in a "sextortion" scam. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police are urging people to be very cautious when it comes to sharing naked photos of themselves online after a man lost $1,000 in a so-call “sextortion” scam.

In a news release, police said the victim met someone, whom he believed to be a woman, on a popular online dating website.

Read more: South Simcoe police investigating multiple sextortion scams reported in Innisfil, Bradford

“The pair began chatting on social media and eventually the male sent three images of himself nude,” police said.

“A short time later, he received a demand to pay $1,000 or the images would be shared with his social media contacts.”

The man ended up paying via an e-transfer but then contacted police Monday, the service said.

Police added that the suspect is located outside of Canada and may have used an online translator to send their messages in English.

Click to play video: 'Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic' Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic
Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic – Mar 9, 2021

The service is urging residents to never share naked photos with someone online as they can be used for extortion.

Read more: Developmentally delayed Guelph woman defrauded of more than $5,000, police say

Other tips to avoid falling victim to similar scams include never sharing personal information online and watching out for poorly written or vague messages.

Police also advise looking for inconsistencies between their online profile and what they are telling you and to be cautious with someone who claims to live close but is working overseas.

