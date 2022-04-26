Menu

Fire

Kelowna residents safe but out of their home after kitchen fire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 10:30 am
FILE. Kelowna Fire Department. View image in full screen
FILE. Kelowna Fire Department. Global News

Residents of a Kelowna home are currently in the care of Emergency Social Services following a kitchen fire.

The fire started at around 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Laurel Road and when Kelowna Fire Department crews arrived, they saw heavy black smoke coming from the rear of the structure.

A retired firefighter calling for more resources for local fire department
A retired firefighter calling for more resources for local fire department – Apr 7, 2022

They then deployed a hose line and knocked down the second-storey fire from the exterior, platoon captain Shayne Kiehlbauch said in a press release.

“Crews then went into the structure to extinguish the remaining fire,” Kiehlbauch said.

“Once the fire was completely extinguished they went into overhaul stage to make sure the fire did not extend into the attic space or walls.”

The fire did cause significant damage to the kitchen area, as well as smoke and water damage in the rest of the home.

The fire was not suspicious. Kelowna fire department said residents should not leave cooking unattended.

The home’s occupants made it out safely and are being looked after by Emergency Social Services.

West Kelowna Fire Department trains for swift water rescues near Cherryville
West Kelowna Fire Department trains for swift water rescues near Cherryville – Apr 23, 2021

 

