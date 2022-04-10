Menu

Canada

Kelowna security guard puts out suspicious fire in downtown building

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted April 10, 2022 12:04 pm
Kelowna Fire Department. View image in full screen
Kelowna Fire Department. Global News

A security guard put out a fire in the hallway of a downtown Kelowna building overnight.

The Kelowna Fire Department said crews were called to Discovery Bay Resort at 1088 Sunset Drive around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Read more: Retired Kelowna, B.C. firefighter calls for more resources for local department

Firefighters found smoke on the second floor of a building and reported that “a small fire had been set in a second-floor hallway.”

“The fire had been extinguished by a security guard who used a dry chemical extinguisher to suppress the fire,” Platoon Captain John Kelly said in a media release.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP investigating 16 cases of mischief to fire lockboxes throughout city

The fire department said the small blaze didn’t spread but did minor damage to a wall.

The RCMP is expected to investigate the blaze, the fire department said, noting that it was suspicious.

