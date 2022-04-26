No injuries after fire rips through 2 homes, garage, nearby forest in Alberta village

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews from surrounding areas needed to be called in after a large two-structure fire in the village of South View, Alta.

At 7:19 p.m. Monday, Onoway Regional Fire Services was called to 70 Lakeview Ave. in the village located about 80 kilometres west of Edmonton.

Firefighters initially were called for reports of a garage fire, though once they arrived, the fire had spread to the surrounding area and moments later, spread to an unoccupied home on the same property.

Additional support was requested from both the Lac Ste. Anne and Parkland County Fire Services; however, neither county was in a position to respond immediately due to fire calls of their own.

According to a news release sent by Onoway Regional Fire, by the time both nearby departments could make it to the blaze, the fire had already spread to nearby spruce trees while also engulfing a second home.

“Efforts to slow the fire spread were complicated due to downed powerlines, torching trees and burning gas lines,” the news release stated.

A large blaze broke out in the evening of April 25, 2022 in the village of South View. Chris Chacon, Global News

A third home in the area sustained structural damage and substantial water damage, though firefighters were able to “gain the upper hand” on the blaze.

No injuries were reported by the occupants of any of the homes or firefighters attending the scene.

The Onoway Regional Fire Services reminds those who live in the country to remember to take steps to protect their home from exterior fire spread by removing clutter and wildfire hazards from around their homes during this year’s wildfire season.

