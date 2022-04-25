Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Fundraising book sale helps Calgary students struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 7:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Book sale fundraiser helps Calgary students struggling during pandemic' Book sale fundraiser helps Calgary students struggling during pandemic
WATCH: There’s some much-needed help on the way for Calgary kids who’ve been struggling with learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. As Gil Tucker shows us, they’re getting a big boost with the return of a book bonanza.

There’s some much-needed help on the way for Calgary kids who’ve been struggling with learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’re getting a big boost with the return of a book bonanza.

The Calgary Reads organization is preparing for its annual fundraising book sale, the first it’s been able to hold since 2019.

Read more: Truck full of books: Calgarians donate books for Calgary Reads’ Big Book Sale

“So, the pandemic, with two years of no book sale, that’s been hard on our little-engine-that-could organization,” Calgary Reads CEO Steacy Pinney said.

The organization has been missing out on the approximately $350,000 the sale raises each year, money that supports reading programs for kids.

Many young Calgarians have been struggling with literacy during COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Rising concerns over literacy rates in Canada

“All the kids in school, nowadays as soon as they get a sniffle, they have to go home — lots of learning loss is occurring, because children are not able to be in school” Pinney said. “Early childhood literacy has taken a big hit, for sure — this sale and the proceeds are more important than ever before.”

Click to play video: 'Kids learning how to read show ‘substantial’ improvement with regular intervention: Study' Kids learning how to read show ‘substantial’ improvement with regular intervention: Study
Kids learning how to read show ‘substantial’ improvement with regular intervention: Study – Mar 31, 2022

So, Calgary Reads is expanding the sale, going beyond the usual four-day sale to an 11-day event, which begins May 6 at the Calgary Curling Club.

1,200 volunteers are on board to make it all happen.

“Every April and May I make sure I take about two or three weeks from work, so that I can sign up for volunteering down here at the Big Book Sale,” longtime volunteer Brett Miles said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canadians think kids should learn digital literacy skills in primary school

Donors are also stepping up, bringing in books by the boxful.

“This is a good time to open up horizons to new things, after children have had this difficult time,” donor Janice Bowie said. “so new opportunities are very important.”

Calgary Reads will be accepting donations of books at the Calgary Curling Club up until May 1.

“We see the mountain of books here and we are thrilled,” Miles said. “The community has spoken and made the donations and will hopefully continue to make the donations over the next week.”

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagPandemic tagCOVID-19 Pandemic tagCalgary Curling Club tagCalgary Reads tagCalgary book sale tagchildhood literacy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers