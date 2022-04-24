Truck full of books: Calgarians donate books for Calgary Reads’ Big Book Sale

A truck full of books — a reader’s dream, and a sight that helps to fulfill Calgary Reads‘ mission of enriching the lives of children through the art of novels.
Local builder Jayman BUILT held a stuff-a-truck event over the weekend to collect donations of gently used books.
The books which will be added to this year’s upcoming Big Book Sale taking place from May 6 to May 16. All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting Calgary Reads’ mission.
A food truck was also on-site at the event, located at 3132 118 Ave S.E., serving up bites for attendees between 10 a.m., and 2:30 p.m., in exchange for their donations.
