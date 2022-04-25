Man arrested after knife brandished at Peterborough paramedics: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing assault charges following an incident involving paramedics on Friday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11 p.m., officers were called by Peterborough County-City Paramedics to a residence in the city’s east end for an alleged assault.

Officers learned a man had brandished a knife at two paramedics. No one was injured and the suspect was taken into custody.

A 34-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts each of assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 12, police said Monday.

