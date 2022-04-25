Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after knife brandished at Peterborough paramedics: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 4:24 pm
Police say a man brandished a knife at two paramedics on April 22, 2022. View image in full screen
Police say a man brandished a knife at two paramedics on April 22, 2022. Peterborough Paramedics

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing assault charges following an incident involving paramedics on Friday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11 p.m., officers were called by Peterborough County-City Paramedics to a residence in the city’s east end for an alleged assault.

Read more: Suspect sought after weekend stabbing in downtown Peterborough: police

Officers learned a man had brandished a knife at two paramedics. No one was injured and the suspect was taken into custody.

Trending Stories

A 34-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts each of assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 12, police said Monday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Peterborough County-City paramedics had an increase in calls in 2021' Peterborough County-City paramedics had an increase in calls in 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Assault tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough crime tagParamedics tagassault with a weapon tagPeterborough Paramedics tagPeterborough County-City Paramedics tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers