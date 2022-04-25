Menu

Crime

Man taken to trauma centre, suspect in custody after stabbing in Brampton: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 3:14 pm
A Peel Regional Police car is seen on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police car is seen on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Brampton, police said.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, Peel Regional police said the incident occurred just before 2:30 p.m., in the Sandalwood Parkway and Dixie Road area.

Read more: 3 arrested after Toronto carjacking with replica handgun: police

Police said officers received a report that a man had been stabbed.

Peel Paramedics told Global News the man was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Officers said there is a “large police presence” in the area.

In an update just before 3:30 p.m., officers said a suspect had been taken into custody.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
