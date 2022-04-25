Man taken to trauma centre, suspect in custody after stabbing in Brampton: police

A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Brampton, police said.
In a tweet Monday afternoon, Peel Regional police said the incident occurred just before 2:30 p.m., in the Sandalwood Parkway and Dixie Road area.
Police said officers received a report that a man had been stabbed.
Peel Paramedics told Global News the man was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Officers said there is a “large police presence” in the area.
In an update just before 3:30 p.m., officers said a suspect had been taken into custody.
