Elon Musk’s US$44-billion bid to buy Twitter and take the social media company private has been accepted by its board of directors, the company announced Monday.

Twitter’s board will recommend the deal, which will see Musk pay US$54.20 per share, for stockholder approval.

The deal is expected to close later this year.

More to come.