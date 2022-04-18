Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Elon Musk vows $0 salary for Twitter’s board after ‘poison pill’ adopted

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 18, 2022 2:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Elon Musk’s Twitter bid prompts company to adopt ‘poison pill’ defence' Elon Musk’s Twitter bid prompts company to adopt ‘poison pill’ defence
Twitter said Friday that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a “poison pill” defense in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposal to buy the company for more than $43 billion and take it private.

Elon Musk took a swipe at the board of Twitter on Monday after the social media company adopted a “poison pill” to protect itself from the second-biggest shareholder’s US$43 billion cash buyout offer.

“Board salary will be $0 if my bid succeeds, so that’s ~$3M/year saved right there,” Musk tweeted in response to a user’s post criticizing the board.

Musk, a self-described “free speech absolutist” who has been critical of Twitter’s policies, did not elaborate on the tweet. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

Continuing his tirade against the company, Musk had launched a poll on Thursday asking his 80 million followers if “taking Twitter private at US$54.20 should be up to shareholders, not the board,” to which a large majority responded “Yes.”

Trending Stories

Later, the Tesla chief executive also tweeted “Love Me Tender,” an Elvis Presley song, after Twitter opted a plan to sell shares at a discount to prevent any attempt by shareholders to amass a stake of more than 15 per cent. Musk currently has a 9.1 per cent stake.

Meanwhile, in a series of tweet replies, co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey called out Twitter’s board on Saturday, saying “it’s consistently been the dysfunction of the company.”

Dorsey’s statement was a reply to a tweet by venture capitalist Garry Tan that said: “The wrong partner on your board can literally make a billion dollars in value evaporate.”

Click to play video: '#HostileTakeover: Billionaire Elon Musk wants to buy and change Twitter' #HostileTakeover: Billionaire Elon Musk wants to buy and change Twitter
#HostileTakeover: Billionaire Elon Musk wants to buy and change Twitter

Shares of Twitter were up about four per cent at US$46.85, still significantly below Musk’s offer of US$54.20 per share. They have risen roughly 15 per cent since Musk disclosed his stake on April 4.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Twitter has also been informed by Thoma Bravo, a technology-focused private equity firm that had more than $103 billion in assets under management as of the end of December, that it was exploring the possibility of putting together a bid.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma, Chavi Mehta and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Arun Koyyur)

© 2022 Reuters
Twitter tagElon Musk tagelon musk twitter tagTwitter Stock tagelon musk net worth tagtwitter worth tagelon musk twitter stock tagelon musk twitter tweets tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers