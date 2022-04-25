Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police seek to identify suspect after indecent act reported at Midland Station

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 2:29 pm
Toronto police are searching for a suspect after an indecent act was reported. View image in full screen
Toronto police are searching for a suspect after an indecent act was reported. Toronto Police / Handout

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after an indecent act was reported in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on April 8 at around 11:19 a.m., officers received a report of an indecent act at Midland Subway Station.

Police said a man was exposing himself and “committed an indecent act while looking at his phone.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario’s police watchdog lays assault charge against Peel Region officer

Officers are now searching for a man in his 30s, standing around five-feet-ten-inches tall, with a medium build.

Police said he has a black beard and was seen wearing a black leather jacket, a blue hooded sweater, brown pants and black shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagTTC tagTPS tagIndecent Act tagindecent act investigation tagIndecent act Toronto tagtoronto indecent act tagMidland Station tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers