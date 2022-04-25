Toronto police seek to identify suspect after indecent act reported at Midland Station

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after an indecent act was reported in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on April 8 at around 11:19 a.m., officers received a report of an indecent act at Midland Subway Station.

Police said a man was exposing himself and “committed an indecent act while looking at his phone.”

Officers are now searching for a man in his 30s, standing around five-feet-ten-inches tall, with a medium build.

Police said he has a black beard and was seen wearing a black leather jacket, a blue hooded sweater, brown pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.