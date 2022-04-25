Students compete in the 39th edition of the Défi sportif AlterGo event

Send this page to someone via email

Unifying young people through sport, the 39th edition of the Défi sportif AlterGo event kicked off in Montreal on Monday.

Thousands of students from 47 schools across Quebec will be competing in a plethora of adapted sport activities over the next week.

The school component of the annual event is meant to shine a light on accessibility in sport and spark a passion with youth, according to spokesperson Jean-Marie Lapointe.

“When we look at the kids they smile and they feel like they are loved. When we applaud them and give them medals it makes them feel like their handicap is something that we celebrate and embrace,” Lapointe said.

Students will be participating in standard events such as track and field, shot put and long jump.

Other events are new to many, like wheelchair obstacle racing.

“You go around cones as fast as you can and try to avoid them,” said racer Ella Hult-Attia, a student at the Mackay Centre.

Participating in her first event, Ella Hult-Attia says competing with loud applause in a stadium is quite bizarre but nonetheless does not faze her much when on the track.

“I feel excited and important but I also feel nervous,” Hult-Attia said.

With cheers from fans, the Défi sportif offers an experience like no other for the young aspiring athletes who may see this event as a stepping stone to a bigger Paralympic stage, Lapointe said.

“This makes them feel special and motivates them,” Lapointe said.

A handful of provincial and municipal dignitaries were on hand for the opening ceremony.

Lapointe says holding annual sporting scrimmages for those with disabilities helps highlight the need for adaptive equipment and accessibility.

“What is lacking is the accessibility to all these sports. It’s not in every city, in every province. If you go in the regions you don’t have all these equipment and all these platforms for these kids to have fun,” Lapointe said.

The event is free and open to the public and will run until Friday in Complexe sportif Claude-Robillard and at Maurice-Richard Arena.

Other events such as rhythmic gymnastics will be held virtually.