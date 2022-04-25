IG Field dropping vaccination requirement to attend Bombers, Valour FC games

Send this page to someone via email

Fans heading down to IG Field to see the Winnipeg Blue Bombers or Valour FC home games this year will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, effective May 1.

The Winnipeg Football Club made the announcement Monday, with the caveat that individual events held at the field may have their own protocols.

Guests will no longer be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend @ValourFootball matches or Winnipeg Blue Bombers games at IG Field. 📝 » https://t.co/jSFQQN3DM1 pic.twitter.com/p0MUAgQMtU — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) April 25, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“We would like to thank Manitobans for continuing to follow public health orders and getting vaccinated, which has helped keep our community safe and allowed us to get to this point,” said the club’s Wade Miller.

“We can’t wait for the Valour FC home opener which is just around the corner May 1, and for a full Winnipeg Blue Bombers regular season on the football side to once again defend our championship.”

1:57 Winnipeg Blue Bombers, fans mark Grey Cup win with party at IG Field Winnipeg Blue Bombers, fans mark Grey Cup win with party at IG Field – Dec 16, 2021

Advertisement