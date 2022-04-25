Menu

Health

IG Field dropping vaccination requirement to attend Bombers, Valour FC games

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 12:24 pm

Fans heading down to IG Field to see the Winnipeg Blue Bombers or Valour FC home games this year will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, effective May 1.

The Winnipeg Football Club made the announcement Monday, with the caveat that individual events held at the field may have their own protocols.

Read more: ‘It felt like a normal game,’ Blue Bombers fans fill IG Field

“We would like to thank Manitobans for continuing to follow public health orders and getting vaccinated, which has helped keep our community safe and allowed us to get to this point,” said the club’s Wade Miller.

Trending Stories

“We can’t wait for the Valour FC home opener which is just around the corner May 1, and for a full Winnipeg Blue Bombers regular season on the football side to once again defend our championship.”

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Blue Bombers, fans mark Grey Cup win with party at IG Field' Winnipeg Blue Bombers, fans mark Grey Cup win with party at IG Field
Winnipeg Blue Bombers, fans mark Grey Cup win with party at IG Field – Dec 16, 2021
